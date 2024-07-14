Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso with Jeremie Frimpong. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Jeremie Frimpong was at the heart of Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title-winning season.

Jeremie Frimpong 'dreams' of playing for Liverpool, it has been claimed.

BILD (via One Football) reports that the Bayer Leverkusen star has hit heart set on a switch to Anfield in the summer transfer window. And the Reds will have little more than a week to activate the wing-back's release clause inserted in his BayArena contract.

Frimpong joined Leverkusen from Celtic in January 2021, having come through Manchester City's academy as a youngster. He's been a huge hit in Germany - no less so than in the 2023-24 season. Frimpong was a key player as Xabi Alonso's side achieved what seemed the impossible by winning the Bundesliga title for the first time in the club's history - and without losing a game.

Die Werkself also claimed the DFB-Pokal and lost their first match of the campaign in the Europa League final at the hands of Atalanta. In total, Frimpong made 47 appearances and recorded an impressive 14 goals and 12 assists.

Plenty of Leverkusen's top talents have unsurprisingly been linked with moves away in the summer transfer window.

And Alonso may have no power in stopping Frimpong leaving if his reported £34 million release clause is met. It is reportedly active for one week after Sunday's Euro 2024 final. It is claimed by BILD that the 23-year-old, who made three outings for Holland at the Euros, is keen to join Liverpool and his agent has already held talks.

But much may depend on whether Arne Slot requires a new option on the right-hand side. In terms of full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold is undisputed first choice. The vice-captain has won seven major trophies with his boyhood club and regarded as one of the best in the world in his position.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley enjoyed a wonderful breakthrough season in the 2023-24 season and deputised adeptly while Alexander-Arnold was injured. The Northern Ireland international started the Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley.