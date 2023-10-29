Anthony Elanga. Picture: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has admitted that Anthony Elanga is doubtful to feature against Liverpool at Anfield.

The winger moved to the City Ground from Manchester United in the summer transfer window. He’s made a fine start for Forest, scoring one goal and recording three assists in 10 games to date. However, the 13-cap Sweden international has been ill ahead of the encounter against the Reds - and is ‘touch and go’.

Meanwhile, there will be no Anfield return for Kop icon Divock Origi. The striker moved to Forest from AC Milan in the summer but has a hip injury. Fellow former Reds marksman Taiwo Awoniyi will also be absent along with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Gonzalo Montiel, Nuno Tavares, Danilo and Felipe.

Cooper, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: “Nobody is going to return to the starting line-up, which is obviously frustrating, particularly at the top end of the pitch, where we are not blessed with a lot of options, because of player availability,” Cooper said.