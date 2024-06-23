Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. | Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with a swathe of players in the summer transfer window.

Juventus are set to make an offer to Atalanta for Teun Koopmeiners, reports suggest.

The Reds have been linked with the attacking midfielder, who was forced to pull out of Holland’s Euro 2024 squad with injury, for several transfer windows. Koppmeiner’s name has cropped up again after the arrival of Arne Slot at Anfield, having worked together at AZ Alkmaar.

The 26-year-old recorded 15 goals and seven assists in the 2023-24 season as Atalanta were crowned Europa League champions - beating Bayern Leverkusen 3-0 in the final - as well as finishing fourth in Serie A and losing the Copa Italia final to Juventus.

And now Juve, who are rebuilding their squad after Thiago Motto took the reins as head coach, are keen to bring Koopmeiners to Turin. According to Tuttosport, Old Lady director Cristiano Giuntoli is ready to ‘make contact’ with Atalanta over Koopmeiners, who has a reported price take of €60 million.

And Juventus are willing to include centre-back Dean Huijsen in the deal. The 19-year-old centre-back has also been linked with a switch to Liverpool amid a defensice search.

Meanwhile, Michael Olise is poised to join Bayern Munich. The Crystal Palace forward has been in high demand this summer after recording 10 goals and six assists in just 14 Premier League starts last term.

