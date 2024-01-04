Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's scarcely a situation that Jurgen Klopp has been in before. Nor is it an impromptu sceanrio that he'll be forced to make a quick decision over.

The Liverpool manager has known since the summer that he will be without Mo Salah for a period. In fact, he's been aware since it was announced that the African Cup of Nations would take place yet again mid-season in Ivory Coast.

Up until the 4-2 victory over Newcastle United, Klopp insisted there was little point in thinking about how the Reds would line-up without their talisman for up to seven games. After taking his record to 18 goals and nine assists in 27 matches in all competitions this term, Klopp will now indeed have to start pondering solutions to ensure Liverpool's Premier League title bid does not jettison along with their passage into the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup fourth round.

In truth, Klopp has likely had some plans in his head. Like it or not, the Reds will be without their most influential player, especially in an attacking sense for a substantial period. It's arguably harder not to think about what Liverpool will do without Salah as as they prepare for two clashes against Arsenal, a Carabao Cup semi-final and an encounter against the enigmatic Chelsea.

When Salah went to AFCON two years ago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain filled the void in two games. While the former England international was a wide man during his Arsenal days, he was converted into a centre-midfielder after moving to Anfield in 2017. In Premier League victories over Brentford and Crystal Palace during January 2022, Oxlade-Chamberlain took up the mantle - and scored both games.

Klopp, therefore, could well have it in his mind to repeat the trick with Dominik Szoboszlai. After arriving for £60 million from RB Leipzig last summer, the 23-year-old has largely been used in the engine room. Szoboszlai made a barnstorming start to life on Merseyside, swiftly adapting to his new surroundings. And while his levels have dipped somewhat in recent weeks, the Hungary international has remained a regular starter.

What's more, being stationed on the flank is something Szoboszlai did frequently for Leipzig. Per Transfermrkt, Szoboszlai has played as a right-winger 27 times in his career and impressively registered 11 goals and eight assists. As a more traditional right-midfielder, he has scored twice and created eight in 13 outings.

However, much will depend on Szoboszlai's fitness. He suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Newcastle United. Liverpool had already planned to withdraw Szoboszlai but he tweaked his muscle moments before he was substituted.

Diogo Jota's return to fitness is a timely boost. The Portuguese has been electric off the bench in victories over Burnley and Newcastle United. However, there is an argument that operating off the right flank is his weakest role and he's more effective either in a central role or on the left-hand side.

Harvey Elliott could be the other obvious replacement. Blessed with versatility, the 20-year-old can operate either on the wing or more centrally. Yet the 20-year-old has largely been used as an impact substitute this campaign and proven a potent weapon from the bench.

