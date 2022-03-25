Liverpool could repeat bold £40m transfer trick and end 58-year Man Utd wait

Marcus Rashford is reportedly unhappy at Manchester United and he could follow Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s path and reignite his career under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

You have to go back all the way to 1964 since a transfer between Liverpool and Manchester United took place.

Phil Chisnall's move from Old Trafford to Anfield for £25,000 is the eighth and final piece of business the bitter foes have conducted directly.

Of course, there have been players who've represented both English heavyweights at various times. Michael Owen and Paul Ince are the two that have braved to cross the divide.

But such is the fierce rivalry, playing for both clubs is a rarity.

So it would be a bold decision if Marcus Rashford did ever decide to tread such a path.

Restless Rashford

There have been reports in recent weeks that the forward has become frustrated how his United career has stalled.

Having once been a precocious talent and undoubtedly among the most exciting starlets in Europe, Rashford now finds himself out of the England squad and a bit-part player for the Red Devils.

It's been claimed that Rashford is open to leaving his boyhood club to reignite his career. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has said the forward can go if he is unhappy.

And, as per the Manchester Evening News, Liverpool are admirers of his talent.

Indeed, Rashford would have to be courageous to complete such a move.

Interim Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick with Marcus Rashford. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

He'd become an instant villain among the United faithful. He'd completely be severing ties with one side of his hometown.

But the 24-year-old could imitate someone who was previously in a similar position and reaped the dividends.

Chamberlain change

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was a similar age to Rashford when he moved to the Reds from Arsenal in the summer of 2017.

Having broken onto the scene at Southampton as a teenager, his switch to the Gunners was supposed to transform him into a Premier League star.

Yet Oxlade-Chamberlain never quite lit the touchpaper at the Emirates.

He made 198 appearances during a six-year spell but struggled to nail down a regular place at Arsenal.

It was why there was plenty of scepticism when he joined Liverpool for £40 million in the summer of 2017.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was utilised in a variety of roles for the Gunners.

It was always central midfield he coveted playing, but was used as a winger, attacking-midfielder and even a right-back in north London.

Klopp would give Oxlade-Chamberlain the opportunity to feature in the engine room. He grasped it.

Granted, the England international is now on the periphery at Liverpool but that's mainly due to injuries and other recruits being purchased.

He was once a regular, however.

In his maiden season at Anfield, Oxlade-Chamberlain scored five goals in 42 appearances before suffering a cruel knee problem in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma. He'd be sidelined for a year.

However, in the 2019-20 season, Oxlade-Chamberlain played 43 times, scoring eight goals. He was a mainstay in the Premier League title-winning team and benefitted from Klopp handing him the role he dreamed about.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates winning the Premier League with Liverpool. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Finding best role

A problem for Rashford is there's still much debate around his best position.

Some believe he's at his zenith on the left-hand side of a front three.

Others are adamant that Rashford's at the peak of his powers in a striking role.

There may be a minority who argue that he's most effective on the right flank.

If Klopp was going to splash the cash, he would - like Oxlade-Chamberlain - already be convinced what Rashford's Liverpool remit would be and have it down to a tee.

The price tag would be a potential stumbling block if the Reds were to attempt a swoop.

Rashford has a year left on his deal, with United holding an option for an additional 12 months.

Transfermrkt values him at a healthy £76.5 million.

Oxlade-Chamberlain proved that gambles can pay off.