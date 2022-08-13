Liverpool could table midfielder offer ‘soon’, Arsenal make ‘£33m’ bid for Reds target

All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Liverpool.

Liverpool will be looking to pick up their first win of the Premier League season when they come up against Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

The Reds were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by an impressive Fulham side in their opening day fixture, and will be eager to amend that early slip-up with three points at Anfield.

Before then, however, there is still plenty of transfer speculation to sift through this weekend.

With that in mind, here is Saturday’s Anfield-related transfer round-up...

Tielemans “would be interested”

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans “would be interested” in a move to Liverpool this summer, according to pundit Kevin Campbell.

The Belgian is entering the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, leading to widespread speculation over a potential exit.

And Campbell has argued that the 25-year-old could be lured to Anfield under the right circumstances.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:“He has craft in his game.

“It is one of them, he is there with a year left on his contract. If the opportunity came about, could it happen?

“I’m sure Tielemans would be interested in a move to Liverpool.

“When you look at Thiago, his game and what he brings to Liverpool, Tielemans could go someway to replacing that. Thiago brings craft to that Liverpool midfield. Tielemans brings that as well.

“He could also add goals to that side. He would give Liverpool another dimension, if was he to go to Anfield.”

Liverpool linked with Brozovic

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have been “closely following” the situation of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic for some time, and could table an offer for the player “soon”.

The Croatian international only recently renewed in Italy, but it is understood that the Reds are undeterred by this development, and regard the 29-year-old as a potential replacement for the injured Thiago Alcántara.

Fichajes even go as far as to suggest that Jurgen Klopp’s side could make a move to sign Brozovic before the end of the transfer window, although they may face competition from the likes of Manchester United and PSG.

Pino could be Arsenal-bound

Liverpool-linked Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino could be on his way to Arsenal amid suggestions that the Spanish outfit may accept a bid from the Gunners.

According to 90min, Unai Emery’s side have received an offer of around £33 million for the precocious teenage talent, and could sanction his exit in the coming weeks.