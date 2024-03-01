Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool aim to take a step closer to claiming the Premier League title when they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Reds turn their attention back to the top flight, with their quadruple dreams still alive. Jurgen Klopp's men won the first piece of silverware of the season up for grabs last weekend. A thrilling 1-0 extra-time win over Chelsea at Wembley ensured that the Carabao Cup was added to the trophy cabinet. Then Liverpool moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory over Southampton.

The youngsters have stepped up magnificently in the previous two games. Jayden Danns, Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas and James McConnell are now names recognised by every supporter rather than only the staunchest of Kopites, having helped the Reds prevail during an injury crisis.

Yet Klopp knows they can only go to the well on so many occasions before their inexperience is caught out. If Liverpool are to continue to fend off Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race, nous and experience is required.

Liverpool will be hoping to get some players back against a Forest side who sit just 17th in the table. As things stand, there are five who could make a return to the squad at the City Ground.

Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai were all absent once again against Southampton. Salah and Nunez have missed the previous three matches, with the former suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury initially sustained during the African Cup of Nations. Szoboszlai, meanwhile, has been unavailable for the past six games with his own hamstring problem. Klopp admitted after the Saints win that he was unsure if any of the trio would be available at Forest. Liverpool are taking their respective recoveries on a day-to-day basis.

Meanwhile, Wataru Endo had to sit out because of an ankle knock that forced him to wear a protective boot leaving Wembley. Much will depend on how that complaint settles down.

It was also a surprise that Andy Robertson was not involved against Southampton. That was because of illness and he may have a better chance if returning than the rest, Robertson could be one of five changes Klopp makes to his side.

The ever-impressive Caoimhin Kelleher will remain in goal, with No.1 Alisson Becker hamstrung until after the international break. Conor Bradley has deputised magnificently while Trent Alexander-Arnold has been sidelined by a knee injury at right-back. The fact that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate both played 45 minutes against Southampton was a major hint they'll be in central defence - not that it willl come as a big surprise.

Robertson may feature on the left-hand side if he makes a full recovery after Kostas Tsimikas made his first start since recovering from a broken collarbone.

Yet there is the possibility of Joe Gomez slotting back into the rearguard. The 27-year-old made a shock outing in a defensive midfield role such were the lack of options, with his display being lauded by Klopp. Liverpool will be hopeful Endo can be given the dearth of midfielders on the treatment table. Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are injured and even if he can be involved, a start for Szoboszlai may be unlikely.

If Endo is fit, Alexis Mac Allister - who came on in the 64th minute - may be the only other senior midfielder available. That could see Clark keep his spot and make a maiden start in the Premier League or, alternatively, McConnell.

Harvey Elliott played 120 minutes at Wembley yet was asked to put in another shift against Southampton - which he did. The attacking midfielder was electric in the second period and engineered Danns' first goal. Similar to Szoboszlai, it's difficult to see either Salah or Nunez being able to feature from the outset so Elliott could remain on the right flank.