An interesting update has emerged regarding Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi as we edge closer to the transfer deadline. The Reds remain keen on signing the centre-back as they turn their attention to bolstering the backline.

Liverpool made the signing of Giovanni Leoni earlier this month but Arne Slot is also looking for a more senior figure to join the ranks. At just 18, Leoni will not doubt feature throughout the season but he is not expected to jump straight into a starting role alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have been admirers of Guehi for some time now, with reports connecting the two spanning back before the winter window. The England international ‘decided on Liverpool’ being his next career step back in December, but Crystal Palace refused to part ways with such a key player halfway through the season.

Now, however, the club have been forced to have a change of heart, with Guehi’s contract now well into its last 12 months.

Palace chairman wants to sell Guehi to Liverpool

It has recently been made clear that Guehi is not willing to sign a new deal at Selhurst Park, meaning the risk of him leaving the club for free in 2026 is now constantly rising.

According to TBR Football, Palace chairman Steve Parish is ‘actively attempting to sell’ the centre-back to Palace’s Premier League rivals. He is ‘attempting to push’ Guehi towards a Liverpool move before the summer window slams shut in less than two weeks.

Parish is currently ‘engaging in talks’ with the Premier League champions and is hoping they will come forward with a bid this summer before it’s too late. If the Reds don’t make an offer and Guehi remains with the Eagles, there is a huge chance he will leave for free next year.

This is exactly what Liverpool have in mind, and the topic of transfer fee is reportedly the main sticking point when it comes to settling on a deal.

Liverpool don’t want to pay Marc Guehi asking price

Having already splashed more than £300 million on new signings this summer, Liverpool are now cautious over Guehi’s price tag. The Reds have enjoyed quite the spending spree so far but have balanced it out with significant sales along the way.

Parish reportedly wants £40 million for the sale of Guehi but, knowing they have a chance at signing him for free next summer, the Reds are ‘unwilling’ to spend above the £30 million mark.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their options at centre-back but with Van Dijk, Konate, Joe Gomez and now Leoni to rotate, they aren’t looking to spend more than their means on a player due to become a free agent in less than a year.

Parish and Crystal Palace could be talked into reducing Guehi’s asking price if the risk of him staying beyond the summer without a new deal continues to grow.

