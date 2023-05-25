Liverpool cult hero announces retirement in 241-word statement with Reds tribute

Brad Jones spent five years at Liverpool and played in the 2012 FA Cup semi-final win over Everton

Liverpool cult hero Brad Jones has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

He joined the Reds from Middlesbrough, where he made his professional debut, in August 2010 and went on to make 27 appearances during a five-year stay at Anfield.

His established his status as a cult hero during the 2012 campaign as he played in the 2012 FA Cup semi-final win over Merseyside rivals Everton at Wembley.

His first Premier League appearance came on April 10, 2012 in a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers. He came off the bench in the 26th after second-choice goalkeeper Doni was sent off after giving away a penalty.

With Liverpool 2-0 ahead, Jones saved the penalty before Blackburn eventually made it 2-2 but Andy Carroll popped up with a late winner for 10-man Liverpool.

Jones then played in the FA Cup semi-final four days later with Pepe Reina and Doni both suspended. Everton went 1-0 up in the game but goals from Luis Suarez and Carroll saw Liverpool complete the turnaround.

Jones is a lifelong Liverpool fan and showed his allegiances as he announced his retirement in a social media post.

Brad Jones of Liverpool and Pepe Reina after the FA Cup semi-final win over Everton in 2012 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

He said: “The time has come to hang up my gloves and bring to an end this long journey that has taken me all over the world for the last 25 years doing what I could only dream of as a young boy in Perth.

“I’ve had the privilege to play alongside some of the best players in the world and work with some fantastic coaches that have helped me along the way. To the fans of my former clubs, I thank you for your support. It is amazing to think that I have been a part of some historic moments for some of them.

“I have to thank my wife Dani, who has had to make many sacrifices, moving wherever my career took us. And also my three children who have now lived in four countries and have always adapted and made the decisions to move so much easier.

“Unfortunately, my time at Perth Glory was disrupted with niggles and what was originally thought to be a fairly small injury has now kept me out for over a year, and ultimately put an end to my playing days.

“I hope to continue to stay involved in football in some capacity in the future and continue to part of the beautiful game.

“Thank you. Brad #YNWA.”

Jones joined Bradford City in 2015 after leaving Liverpool before going on to appear for NEC, Feyenoord, Al-Nassr and Perth Glory. He won the Eredivisie title as Feyenoord’s first-choice goalkeeper in the 2016-17.