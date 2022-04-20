Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi has agreed a move to a Serie A club - according to reports in Italy.

The Belgian striker is approaching the final months of his current deal at Anfield and it seems likely his eight-year stay on Merseyside will come to a close.

Several clubs in the Premier League and around Europe have been linked with a move for the frontman - but Correire dello Sport have reported AC Milan have an “agreement in principle” to sign Origi at the end of the season.

The report states Origi will earn around £3.3million a season after agreeing a four-year deal with the Serie A giants.

Cottagers star was “affected” by Liverpool speculation

It seems highly likely Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho will become a Liverpool player this summer.

Fulham striker Fabio Carvalho scores his sides second goal against Preston North End at Craven Cottage

There was speculation that the Portuguese forward was on the brink of moving the Anfield on the final day of the January transfer window.

That speculation has not gone away and last week brought reports a summer move as now closer than ever.

Carvalho has been a big part of Fulham’s push for the Premier League and he was on the score-sheet on Tuesday night as his side claimed a 3-0 win against Preston North End to secure their return to the top tier.

However, the 19-year-old has spoken about how the constant speculation has impacted on him during the season.

He told the Cottagers matchday programme: “I’ve tried not to let it affect me but I’m only human.

“I’m obviously aware of those stories, even if it’s only subconsciously. I think it has affected me a bit.

“But what I can say is that I’m determined to keep working hard for Fulham. Whenever I step out on to the pitch wearing a Fulham shirt, I will give it my all.

“As far as the future goes, whatever happens, happens. My focus is on the here and now.”

German giants formulate new plan for England star as Reds show interest

Jude Bellingham is quite rightly seen as one of English football’s brightest prospects.

He has established himself as a key part of Borussia Dortmund’s side after securing a move to the Bundesliga from Birmingham City two years ago.

Senior England caps quickly followed and it seems inevitable the 18-year-old will be an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s side going forward.

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs that have been reportedly keen to bring the young midfielder back to England - but that interest could be in vain if Dortmund get their way.

German outlet Bild want Bellingham to become their “boss” on the pitch and are reportedly set to move him into a number ten position.