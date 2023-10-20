Liverpool will reportedly be without one of their key players for the next 10 weeks.

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool during a training session. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The international curse has been cast on Liverpool.

While Jurgen Klopp would have been praying all of his troops returned to Anfield unscathed, the footballing gods have not obliged. Andy Robertson suffered a shoulder injury on Scotland duty, with reports suggesting he'll potentially be out for up to 10 weeks. If that is the case, he can scarcely be criticised for indulging in a Greggs to soften the blow while spotted wearing a sling earlier this week.

It's a setback for Liverpool, no doubt. Robertson has not only been a mainstay in the team that has won six major honours - including the Champions League and Premier League - but established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world. He’s also one of the members of the leadership group.

Yet predicaments like this are why squads are built. It is why Kostas Tsimikas was recruited in 2020. And having served as deputy to Robertson for the past three years, now the Greece international has an unprecedented opportunity to be Liverpool's first-choice left-back for a sustained period.

Tsimikas has made a total of 65 appearances for the Reds. However, he has never made more than three straight Premier League starts in that period. This campaign, Tsimikas had managed just four minutes of action in the top flight this season.

Cup outings have been what Tsimikas has profusely been confined to during his time at Anfield. In truth, there has scantly been a time when it appeared he could oust Robertson and become Liverpool’s first-choice full-back. That’s why it might have surprised sections of supporters when he extended his contract until 2027 last month.

Tsimikas has been linked with the likes of Juventus during his time at the Reds. In recent years, Liverpool have cashed in on fringe players including Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams, Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson for significant fees to reinvest in the squad. Yet instead of potentially raising funds, the Reds opted to tie Tsimikas down for another four years. That’s a testament to how he is regarded by the club and vice versa.

As an attacking left-back, Tsimikas has caught the eye. The former Olympiacos man has 12 assists for Liverpool. Six of those were last term with only Mo Salah (16), Robertson (11), Trent Alexander-Arnold (10) and Diogo Jota (eight) racking up more.

Tsimikas whipped in a wonderful cross for Giorgos Giakoumakis’ opening goal in Greece’s 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland last week.

Yet Liverpool’s new system means there are some doubts about how he will be suited. With Alexander-Arnold operating in a hybrid right-back/ midfield role, Robertson has had to curb his attacking instincts somewhat. The Scot now has to be disciplined and pick the moments he joins forays with precision.

In his outings so far this campaign, Tsimikas has struggled somewhat. He endured a difficult evening in the 3-1 Europa League win over LASK - particularly in the first half. In the 3-1 triumph against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, he was pilfered of possession which led to the Foxes breaking the deadlock, albeit he looked to have been fouled. Then after the 2-0 success over Union SG in the Europa League, Klopp revealed that Tsimikas’ performance was ‘much improved’.