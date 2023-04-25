Liverpool defender confirms he’s back in training after serious injury

Liverpool news as Sepp van den Berg returns to training during his loan spell at Schalke.

Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg has returned to training with Schalke.

The defender has endured a difficult campaign with the German club because of injuries. He suffered an ankle ligament problem in October that ruled him out for five months before picking up another setback in March. As a consequence, van den Berg has been limited to just four appearances for Schalke in their Bundesliga relegation battle.

The Dutchman spent the previous one-and-a-half seasons on loan at Preston North End where he racked up 66 outings, scoring two goals.

And speaking to the Championship club's programme The Weekend Warm Up, van den Berg admitted it has been a year of ups and downs.

He said: “I'm fully training, back with the team for the last two weeks. Had some little ups and downs in the last few months really but at the moment it's all good. I'm hoping I'll be involved at the weekend and see if I get any game-time soon.”

Van den Berg was indeed back on the bench for Schalke in their 4-0 loss to Freiburg last Sunday.