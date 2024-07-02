Liverpool player has 'made it clear' he wants to leave as sporting director in contact several times
The president on Mainz 05 has insisted that Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg wants to rejoin the German club.
Van den Berg spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Mainz where he thrived. He made a total of 36 appearances and scored three times to help Die Nullfünfer finish 13th in the Bundesliga.
Yet the Holland under-21 international’s Anfield future is unclear. He will arrive back on Merseyside with a year left on his contract and behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez in the pecking order.
Liverpool are looking for around £20 million for van den Berg - something that the centre-back believes may hinder his future. Mainz are keen for van den Berg to return in the summer with sporting director Christian Heidel claiming he’s been in contact with the Reds several times.
But with van Dijk, Konate and Gomez all on Euro 2024 duty, Arne Slot is short of centre-halves when he begins his maiden pre-season as head coach this week. Yet Heidel isn’t giving up hope of landing van den Berg.
He told Sky Germany (via Fussball Transfers): “It’s difficult, I can’t do that (complete the transfer). We’re waiting, we’ve been in contact with Liverpool several times.
“When Liverpool starts (pre-season) training, there won’t be a central defender there because they’re all spread out at the European Championships and the Copa America and then they want to take a look and take their time.”
“Sepp has made it clear that he would really like to stay in Mainz. We would really like to keep him, now Liverpool have to play along too. We’re giving Liverpool the time and we’re taking the time.”
Van den Berg joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019 but has made only four first-team appearances - all of which have been in cup competitions . He has also had loan spells at Preston North End and Stuttgart.
