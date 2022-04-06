Liverpool defender makes admission about his future beyond this season

Nat Phillips is currently thriving on loan at AFC Bournemouth.

Out-on-loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has admitted he remains open about the prospect of his future amid a successful spell at AFC Bournemouth.

The centre-back played a huge part in the Reds’ late charge to secure Champions League football last season.

In total, he made 17 Premier League appearances and helped fill the void of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez - who all suffered long-term injuries.

But with the trio returning to full fitness, coupled with the summer signing of Ibrahima Konate for £36 million, pushed Phillips down the pecking order.

The ex-Bolton defender managed only three appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side during the first half of this campaign before completing a January transfer deadline-day loan move to Bournemouth.

Phillips has established himself as a regular fixture Scott Parker’s side.

He’s starting eight games as the Cherries push a return to the Premier League.

And the 25-year-old admitted he would be open to extending his south-coast stay - but his current focus is on achieving promotion.

What’s been said

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent Sport about returning to Bournemouth, Phillips said: “Possibly. We’ve not had conversations about that yet.

“We’re just sticking at the task at another moment. Obviously, if the clubs Bournemouth and Liverpool want to have those discussions and we’ll see what comes of that.

“We’re trying to do it one game at a time. That was the way it was as well last season when I was playing regularly for Liverpool and trying to achieve that goal of Champions League football.

“It was the same then, we viewed it one game at a time.”

Despite featuring for Liverpool in this season’s Champions League group stages, Phillips admitted he doesn’t quite feel part of the squad that is chasing a historic quadruple.

“I played in the game against Milan and got maybe 30 seconds against Atletico but I wouldn’t consider myself as someone who’s played a role in the Champions League campaign,” he added.

“So it’s more of a supporting role and it’s same watching them in the Premier League as well.

“I just want them to do well and the club to do well.”

Phillips’ future ‘irrelevant’

Phillips’ switch to Bournemouth has been so successful so far.

They sit second in the table and are on track for automatic promotion places thanks to five wins in eight games following the centre-half’s arrival.

Cherries manager Parker has been impressed by the impact of Phillips.

Nat Phillips in action for Bournemouth. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

But he remained stone-faced when asked about the prospect of Phillips making his move to the south coast permanent.

“Perhaps, maybe, hopefully,” said Park.

“At this moment in time that’s not really been discussed, as always with Nat and with all the players who are on loan, and their positions, where they sit at the end of the season, or they don’t sit is really irrelevant.

“Just tell them to keep their heads down and focus on performing, and that probably ends up taking care of itself one way or another.

“That’s how I’ve learnt things. So he needs to be consistent in his levels, which he has done.