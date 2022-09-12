Liverpool youngster Owen Beck awaits his Bolton Wanderers debut during his season-long loan.

Bolton Wanderers have put Liverpool loanee Owen Beck on a specialist fitness programme to get him up to speed.

The Reds youngster joined the League One club on a season-long loan towards the end of the summer transfer window.

He initially joined Portuguese top-flight outfit Famalicao in July but that arrangement was cancelled.

Beck, 20, was left out of Bolton's match-day squad for their 3-1 defeat of Charlton on 3 September before their clash against Cheltenham last Saturday was postponed following the death of the Queen.

What’s been said

Speaking to the Bolton News, manager Ian Evatt now believes the Trotters are starting to see Beck's quality in training.

He said: “Physically, he wasn’t where we needed him to be because playing wing-back for me is probably the most difficult position,.

“It is the most physically demanding and you have to be really, really fit.

“I think he was not at the required level but I think he’s getting there fast.

“I think the last couple of days training have done him the world of good and I’m starting to see what he can really do now, which is really good.”

‘He will have to improve physically’

Fellow Liverpool defender Conor Bradley is also on loan at Bolton.

He's made a flying start, having scored three goals in 10 appearances.

Bradley has backed Beck to thrive at the Trotters.

He said: “We have been best pals since I went to Liverpool, so obviously him coming here is great for me. I am sure he will start playing as soon as possible.

“He knows me well, so that will make going into the dressing room a bit easier, and I am sure the lads will love him as well.”

“He gave me a little call to say Bolton were interested but he had been watching the games anyway.

“Bolton have been brilliant with me so far, they have helped me in every aspect. It has been a great move for me.