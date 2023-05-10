Sepp van den Berg revealed he's open to rejoining Schalke next camapaign.

The Liverpool defender joined the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan last summer. However, he's endured an injury-hit season and been limited to seven appearances throughout 2022-23.

But van den Berg has featured in Schalke's past two games - helping them earn wins against Werder Bremen and Mainz in the battle to avoid relegation. In addition, the Dutchman spent the previous one-and-a-half years on loan at Championship side Preston North End.

Van den Berg, 21, is currently behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the defensive pecking order at Anfield. And if Schalke want him back for 2023-24 then he's not averse to it.

“In the two games against Bremen and Mainz alone I gained great experience," said van den Berg, via German outlet Waz. "But the Bundesliga is a great opportunity for me. If Schalke want to keep me, I’m definitely open to staying.”

Schalke head of licensing head of licensing Gerald Asamoah revealed that Schalke would like to keep van den Berg at the club. He said: “We know what we have in Sepp, and Sepp knows what he has in Schalke 04.

“Ultimately we have to see how the situation is after the season. We all hope to stay in. Then maybe there’s a chance to persuade Sepp to stay.”