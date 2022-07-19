Joe Gomez suffered an injury before Liverpool’s pre-season friendly win over Crystal Palace.

Joe Gomez during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Joe Gomez is back in Liverpool training.

The centre-back was involved in a session at the club's Kirkby training ground during a session on Monday.

Gomez, who recently signed a new contract to remain at Anfield until 2025, was absent for Friday's 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Crystal Palace in Singapore.

The England international had sustained a minor issue and was not risked.

But Gomez was snapped back in training in what appeared to be a session for those who were part of the first wave of players to report back for duty.

Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillips were spotted.

However, there was no sign of Caoimhin Kelleher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Kelleher did not travel with Liverpool to the Far East after suffering a setback in training.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, picked up a hamstring complaint against Palace.

Alisson Becker suffered an abdominal issue in Asia but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the keeper will be available for the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday 30 July.

Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the clash against City due to a hamstring issue.

Liverpool continue their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign when they take on RB Leipzig on Thursday.