The defender joined the Reds from Dutch side PEC Zwolle n the summer of 2020. He's spent the past three years out on loan garnering senior experience with Preston North End, Schalke and now Mainz. Van den Berg has been a regular for the German side in their battle against Bundesliga relegation, making 19 appearances and scoring one goal.

And van den Berg revealed that he was the subject of interest from Ajax last summer but instead preferred a move to Mainz. He said: "I called Maurice Steijn (former Ajax manager) in the summer. It was not very concrete, but there was interest. Ajax remains a very big club, but I have my sights set more on abroad. Certainly England or Germany. If I now go to looking outside, I might also want to go to Italy or Spain. I have been active abroad from an early age and never say never, but I am focusing on abroad this summer."