Liverpool will not be able to hand Amara Nallo a debut against Sparta Prague.

The Reds firmly have one foot in the door of the Europa League quarter-finals after dispatched the Czech champions 5-1 in the last-16 first-leg clash at the Letna Stadium last week.

While Jurgen Klopp will not believe the job is done just yet, he will know that changes can be made to his team. Liverpool have had a hectic fixture schedule that's been made more difficult by their lengthy injury problems. Yet they remarkably are still challenging for four trophies, having won the Carabao Cup and are joint-top of the Premier League table. Liverpool also face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

After the enthralling 1-1 draw against title rivals Manchester City, Klopp will surely look to rotate his line-up against Sparta at Anfield. Virgil van Dijk was absent from training on Tuesday to manage his workload, while fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate picked up an injury in the first leg. What's more, Joel Matip continues his comeback from a long-term ACL injury.

Joe Gomez is an option to be shifted to his favoured central role after featuring in both full-back positions against City. But he has racked up significant minutes himself and would be worthy of a rest.

Jarell Quansah is likely to continue in the rearguard after another magnificent display against City. But other options are scarce and Klopp cannot call on Nallo, who was on the bench against Pep Guardiola's side.

The 17-year-old has made eye-catching progress since being signed from West Ham United last summer. He's primarily played for the under-21s despite only being a first-year scholar and made a total of 16 games for the youth teams, scoring once.