The England youth international has thrived on loan this season.

Liverpool defender Luke Chambers has suffered an injury - and is heading back to the club for treatment.

The England youth international rejoined Wigan Athletic on loan during the summer transfer window, having spent the second half of last term at the League One outfit. Chambers has been a regular starter for the Tics, recording one goal and one assist in 11 appearances this term.

But Chambers, who signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool in May having made four outings for the club, has sustained a back issue. He faces a prolonged period on the sidelines and will undergo his rehab at the Reds’ AXA Training Centre. However, the 20-year-old - who can play left-back and centre-back - is set to avoid surgery.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney told our sister title the Wigan Post: "Luke has a back injury, and it doesn't look too good a prognosis," he said. "We got that news yesterday, he's going to be out for a fair period of time. You're not going to see him back on the field for quite a while.

“It's not weeks, it will be months...into the New Year for sure. He won't need an operation, but he will go back to Liverpool tomorrow, they'll take over his rehab. The specialists will get involved and they'll take that over...it's a real shame for him.

"I think there's a bit of history behind it, over the last two or three years...it's not something that's just happened or an impact injury. It's such a shame because he was absolutely flying for us, he's probably been our best player this season.”