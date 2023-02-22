Liverpool defender set for tests today as Jurgen Klopp gives 28-word injury update

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez will undergo tests today after suffering an injury in Liverpool's humbling Champions League loss to Real Madrid.
The Reds suffered a 5-2 defeat against the current holders in the last 16 first-leg tie at Anfield.
The home side couldn't have asked for a better start as goals from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah put Liverpool ahead inside 14 minutes.
But the Reds capitulated completely as Vinicius Jr. reduced the arrears before he scored a second when goalkeeper Alisson Becker's poor pass ricocheted off the Brazil international into the net before half-time. Then a Karim Benzema double and an Eder Miltao header means Klopp's side will have to complete a footballing miracle in the return clash at the Santiago Bernabeu if they're to go through to the quarter-finals.
Gomez was substituted in the 73rd minute with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and Klopp's unsure of the severity of the centre-back's problem. The Liverpool manager said: “We will see. He showed a little bit [of] a sign but then we just made a decision. Now we will see and he will get checked tomorrow.”
Liverpool return to action when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.