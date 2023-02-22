Liverpool defender set for tests today as Jurgen Klopp gives 28-word injury update

Liverpool suffered a 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League and Joe Gomez came off with an injury.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez will undergo tests today after suffering an injury in Liverpool's humbling Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

The Reds suffered a 5-2 defeat against the current holders in the last 16 first-leg tie at Anfield.

The home side couldn't have asked for a better start as goals from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah put Liverpool ahead inside 14 minutes.

But the Reds capitulated completely as Vinicius Jr. reduced the arrears before he scored a second when goalkeeper Alisson Becker's poor pass ricocheted off the Brazil international into the net before half-time. Then a Karim Benzema double and an Eder Miltao header means Klopp's side will have to complete a footballing miracle in the return clash at the Santiago Bernabeu if they're to go through to the quarter-finals.

Gomez was substituted in the 73rd minute with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and Klopp's unsure of the severity of the centre-back's problem. The Liverpool manager said: “We will see. He showed a little bit [of] a sign but then we just made a decision. Now we will see and he will get checked tomorrow.”