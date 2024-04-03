Liverpool defender set to miss the rest of the season as Andy Robertson injury update given
Joel Matip is set to be absent for the rest of Liverpool's season.
The defender has been on the sidelines for the past four months after rupturing his ACL in a 4-3 victory over Fulham on 3 December.
Matip required surgery and has been undergoing rehabilitation since. The 32-year-old is now back running out on the grass at the AXA Training Centre but is unlikely to play again in Liverpool's Premier League title run-in.
Speaking ahead of the Reds' encounter against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night, manager Klopp said: “Joel is running. He hates that but he’s able to run again so that’s good. Since he got injured, this is the best moment because it was very painful at the beginning. Very painful for him. He got through that, is pain-free but that now all takes time. I don’t think this season is long enough.”
Meanwhile, Andy Robertson is set to be available against Sheffield United. The left-back suffered an ankle injury representing Scotland in a 1-0 loss against Northern Ireland last week and was absent for the 2-1 win over Brighton. But Klopp confirmed at the end of his press conference that Robertson is back available.