Liverpool defender set to see surgeon after providing three-word injury update

Andy Robertson has revealed that he enjoyed 'a good week' as he edges towards returning to a Liverpool return.

The left-back hasn't played for the Reds since having shoulder surgery in October. Robertson suffered his setback while on Scotland duty.

Kostas Tsimikas deputised for the 29-year-old before the Greece international broke his collarbone in a 1-1 Premier League draw against Arsenal last month. Since then, Joe Gomez has adeptly filled in on the left-hand side of defence.

Still, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to have Robertson back available as swiftly as possible. Liverpool top the Premier League table by two points, while they're on the cusp of reaching the Carabao Cup final and harbour ambitions of going far in the Europa League and FA Cup respectivelyl.

With the Reds enjoying a winter break from top-flight action, Robertson has been in Dubai as he aims to build up sharpness, posting a photo of him undergoing a session on Instagram.

Andy Robertson during training in Dubai. Picture: Andy Robertson/ Instagram

The former Hull City full-back is now due to see a specialist about a potential return to team training at the end of January. Tsimikas could also be back rubbing shoulders with Klopp's squad around the same time, which would be sooner than many expected when he trudged down the Anfield tunnel clutching his collarbone following a collision with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders said before the 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Fulham earlier this month: "Robbo, he's almost at the three-month mark, so he will get checked by the surgeon," Lijnders said

"And if he does that scan and we see everything [so] that we can really progress him, he will go to Dubai for a week to do proper volume sessions, proper sessions, so that will be good for him. Then we see the three-month-mark scan and then we can see how quick he can go into contact again.