Owen Beck and Conor Bradley of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Owen Beck is to return to Liverpool for treatment after suffering an injury during his loan spell at Dundee.

The left-back has thrived at the Scottish club this season, recording two goals and four assists in 29 appearances. Beck briefly was recalled in January while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were sidelined with respective shoulder and collarbone issues before he rejoined Dundee before the transfer window closes.

However, Beck was forced to miss last week's 1-0 win over Aberdeen after feeling discomfort in both of his groins. The Dark Blues' clash against Rangers at the weekend was postponed because of a waterlogged Dens Park pitch, although the defender was set to be absent.

And it has been confirmed that the 21-year-old is set to be absent for between 4-6 weeks. It means he's ruled out of Wales under-21s duty during the international break and he'll miss the majority of the rest of the season.

“Owen is looking at a minimum of four to six weeks on the sidelines,” Dundee boss Tony Docherty told The Courier.

“We have been monitoring and managing the situation with his groin and he’ll now go for a scan on it.

"With Liverpool being his parent club they have a big input into that and, of course, he'll get the best of treatment.