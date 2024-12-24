Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Liverpool youngster was enjoying an impressive loan spell before suffering an injury.

Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers is expected to step up his return to full fitness next month.

The left-back enjoyed a highly fruitful loan spell at Wigan Athletic during the second half of last season. After return to Liverpool in the summer, being part of the pre-season tour of the USA, he was again sent to the League One club to get more senior experience under his belt.

Chambers was a regular starter for the Latics, operating chiefly as a left-back. He recorded one goal and one assist before suffering a stress back fracture in October. The England under-20 international returned to Liverpool for treatment and has been on the sidelines since.

There were some fears at Wigan that the Reds could cancel Chambers' loan in January. But that isn't going to be the case, with Latics boss Shaun Maloney confirming that the 20-year-old is due to head back to the Brick Community Stadium in January - and could be back playing the following month.

Via the Wigan Post, Maloney said: "Luke's due to come back to us at the end of January to start the next phase of his rehab. The expectation at the moment is he could even be match ready by the end of February, beginning of March. If I know Luke, he'll be trying to accelerate that, but that's the time frame at the moment.

"There was definitely that fear, so in that sense it's great news. He's such an important player for us...even if it's March, and we get him for eight weeks - or 12 weeks, depending on how the season goes - that will be a boost for everyone."

Chambers has made a total of four first-team appearances for Liverpool, having been in the academy since the age of six. All of his outings arrived last season, with three coming in the Europa League campaign.

He is one of three fledgling left-backs who are out on loan. Owen Beck is thriving at Championship play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers. But like Chambers, Calum Scanlon has been back at Liverpool for treatment after joining Millwall in the summer.