Liverpool defender suffers Covid setback that could lead to January transfer decision

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has admitted that Calvin Ramsay could be recalled by Liverpool this month.

The right-back joined the Reds from Aberdeen for a fee that could reach £6.5 million in the summer of 2022. However, Ramsay's maiden campaign at Anfield was disrupted by injury and he was confined to just two appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

In a bid for regular minutes, Liverpool made the decision to loan Ramsay to Championship outfit Preston for the 2023-24 season. However, the 20-year-old has endured problems at Deepdale and made only two outings to date. He's again struggled with injury as well as a bout of Covid. While Ramsay is now fully fit, he's been omitted from the Lilywhites' past eight match-day squads.

Liverpool have already cut short Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig), Rhys Williams (Aberdeen) and James Balagizi's (Wigan) respective loan spells because of a lack of game-time. Lowe, speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post, revealed that Ramsay's illness has set him back.

The Preston chief said: "Well, there is a possibility with everything. Again, you look at him not playing enough games; he wanted to come here and play and force his way in - which is why we signed him, to compete with Pottsy (Brad Potts). The injury set him back, then he played and then Covid set him back. He's now finding himself out of the squad, but there is a possibility with everything. We will do what is best for us and the player as well.

"Calvin has got the opportunity every day, like most players, to get back into the squad. I had a brief chat with him the other day about it and he's obviously disappointed he is not in and around the squad - because he feels he can help and get into the team. The problem he has got is that we've got someone like Brad Potts, who has been one of our most outstanding performers since I came through the door.

"We have also got cover in there who can fill that void, whether it is Alan Browne or Ali McCann - if it's right wing-back. And if it's right back, the defenders can go across there so I've got to pick a team and squad I feel can help us in games. And if we need to make changes in game, from the bench. He's just a little bit unfortunate.