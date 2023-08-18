Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has a hit a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

The defender joined the Reds from Aberdeen last summer but managed just two appearances in the 2022-23 season. He first had a back issue that was discovered during his medical before he required knee surgery in February.

Liverpool loaned Ramsay to Preston North End this season so he could get valuable senior minutes under his belt. After linking up with the Lilywhites in July, the Scot made three friendly outings but was omitted from their opening two Championship fixtures.

And now Ramsay could be sidelined for up to eight weeks but will not return to Anfield to undergo his recovery. Manager Ryan Lowe told Preston's website: “Calvin’s had a bit of a setback, but it’s nothing major. We’ll make sure between us and Liverpool that we do the right things with him.