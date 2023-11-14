Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during warm-up before the Premier League match between Luton Town and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road on November 05, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has trained away from England's main group during training today.

According to Sky Sports News, the Liverpool defender has been conducting his 'own progamme indoors' at St George's Park along with Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

Alexander-Arnold featured for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 3-0 victory over Brentford last weekend. The Reds vice-skipper was replaced in the 89th minute by Jarell Quansah, although there was no sign of an injury. There has been no suggestion he has suffered an injury.

A post on Sky Sports News' X (formerly Twitter) account said: "Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Conor Gallagher have not joined the England squad for training this morning. The trio are carrying out their own personal training programmes indoors."

Sky Sports News reports that Alexander-Arnold could train with the main group later this afternoon.