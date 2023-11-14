Liverpool defender trains away from main squad during international duty as absence explained
Trent Alexander-Arnold underwent his own training plan this morning.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has trained away from England's main group during training today.
According to Sky Sports News, the Liverpool defender has been conducting his 'own progamme indoors' at St George's Park along with Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.
Alexander-Arnold featured for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 3-0 victory over Brentford last weekend. The Reds vice-skipper was replaced in the 89th minute by Jarell Quansah, although there was no sign of an injury. There has been no suggestion he has suffered an injury.
A post on Sky Sports News' X (formerly Twitter) account said: "Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Conor Gallagher have not joined the England squad for training this morning. The trio are carrying out their own personal training programmes indoors."
Sky Sports News reports that Alexander-Arnold could train with the main group later this afternoon.
For the win over Brentford, Liverpool were without defensive duo Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. The French Football Federation confirmed Konate has a hamstring issue that resulted him pulling out of Didier Deschamps' set-up.