Liverpool defender wanted by Xabi Alonso hits milestone as next opportunity awaits

Ben Doak is the blue-eyed boy when it comes to the fledgling talents coming through the ranks at Liverpool. The 17-year-old winger has plenty fans excited about his burgeoning potential - as underlined yet again in Wednesday's Carabao Cup 3-1 victory over Leicester City.

Doak ran amok against the Championship leaders, with James Justin - a player with 67 Premier League appearances to his name - tormented throughout. The Scot should have had a goal when he struck the bar from point-blank range but it seems inevitable he'll soon break his duck.

The emergence of Jarell Quansah this season also has Kopites waxing lyrical. The 20-year-old is fifth-choice centre-back but that's a position that bears responsibility. Quansah was regarded as ready to make a full Premier League debut in the 3-1 triumph at Wolves earlier this month when Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were unavailable, while his display against Leicester was stellar.

Stefan Bajcetic remains highly regarded and impressed when making 19 appearances last season but Liverpool are being patient with the Spaniard after recently recovering from a long-term adductor injury. Bobby Clark is another whose ceiling is high.

Yet what perhaps went unnoticed in the win against Leicester was the Liverpool debut of another youngster in Luke Chambers. The 19-year-old replaced Kostas Tsimikas in the dying embers in what would have been a proud moment for him.

Chambers has been among the Anfield ranks since he was six and represented England throughout the age groups. Capable of playing left-back and centre-back, he caught the eye during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia in the summer of 2022 where he featured in friendlies against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

A maiden professional deal was the reward yet that did not mean a senior debut for the Reds followed in 2022-23. Instead, Chambers - still only 18 at the time - opted to cut his teeth in Scotland to garner experience. He joined Kilmarnock on loan last January, with the decision reaping the dividends. Chambers made a total of 16 outings for Killie as they staved off relegation from the Scottish Premiership. He could only be commended when he eschewed representing England under-20s at the World Cup in May and saw out his spell at Rugby Park to help Kilmarnock in t heir successful survival battle.

Yet there was to be no trip with Jurgen Klopp’s troops to Germany or Singapore over the summer. He instead stayed with the under-21s, although still made headlines. Reports suggested that Bayer Leverkusen, managed by Kop hero and 2005 Champions League winner Xabi Alonso were keen. A move failed to materialise and Chambers was back to playing age-group football, making five appearances of the under-21s. Yet with Andy Robertson given the night off against Leicester and Joe Gomez not risked, Chambers was called up. And he quietly came on in the dying embers to help Klopp’s troops see out the game.

Taking to Instagram, Chambers said: “Making my Liverpool debut is a moment I had dreamed of for a long time,” the teenager wrote on Instagram. Massively proud moment for myself and my family and also a great win to take us into next round.”