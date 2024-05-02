Calvin Ramsay, right, in Liverpool training along with Nat Phillips. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

It was a position that Conor Bradley found himself in exactly a year ago.

The right-back's time at Bolton Wanderers had already been highly fruitful. Bradley had thrived away from Liverpool as he enjoyed a first sustained spell of senior football. The Northern Ireland had helped the Trotters claim EFL Trophy glory at Wembley and reach the League One play-offs - scoring seven goals and six assists in 51 outings.

Bolton were on the cusp of a return to the second tier, having fallen into administration four years earlier. There was to be disappointment, however, as they suffered a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Barnsley in the semi-finals.

Still, from Bradley's point of view, it was a successful campaign. It provided him with the platform to the step up to Liverpool's first team seamlessly and is now regarded as a bona fide Premier League performer. When Trent Alexander-Arnold was absent with a knee injury earlier this term, the 20-year-old deputised magnificently. Having signed a new long-term contract, he will be in Arne Slot's plans when he takes over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

Yet there is uncertainty as to what the future holds for another fledgling full-back in Calvin Ramsay. The Scotland international is too preparing for the League One play-offs with Bolton as they aim for revenge against Barnsley, with the first leg taking place at Oakwell on Friday night.

On the eve of last year's clash, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt would scarcely have had to think twice about Bradley's role. He was a cast-iron starter and featured for the entire 90 minutes of both semi-finals. However, it remains to be seen as to whether Ramsay will even be involved in the match-day squad.

It's been a difficult two years since the Scotland youth international joined Liverpool from Aberdeen. The Reds had high hopes for Ramsay, having scouted him extensively. Klopp waxed lyrical about the youngster after he was recruited.

“Calvin is another exciting young player, so we’re very pleased,” said the Liverpool boss. “He has bags of potential. He is only 18 years old at the moment, although turns 19 soon and already has a decent number of first-team appearances for a defender of his age."

Yet since moving to Merseyside, Ramsay's career has stagnated. A back issue found during his medical ruled him out of the opening months of the 2022-23 season. Then a knee injury sustained after two first-team appearances resulted in him not playing again for the rest of the campaign.

Last summer, Ramsay joined Preston for regular minutes. That did not happen, though. He made just two outings for the Championship club before his loan was terminated in January. As a result, Ramsay dropped to the third tier and linked up with a side pushing for promotion.

It has been a similar story, however, The 20-year-old has played only four times but has worryingly been omitted from the previous five match-day squads - and included in two of the past 14. He did have a minor hamstring injury in that period, although there has been little explanation behind his recent omissions from Evatt.

It remains to be seen as to whether Ramsay will be involved in Bolton’s play-off campaign. Josh Dacres-Cogley has been the mainstay at right wing-back this term, while Randell Williams has been back-up.