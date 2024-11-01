Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Brighton.

Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah have trained away from Liverpool’s squad ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Brighton.

Sky Sports reporter Vincent O’Connor, who is at the AXA Training Centre, has revealed the defensive pair did not participate in the main session with Arne Slot’s squad this afternoon. Bradley came back from injury to play 90 minutes in Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup at the AMEX Stadium earlier this week. Quansah also featured for the majority of the game as he made just a third appearance of the season.

But Sky Sports revealed that the duo were not rubbing shoulders with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah before Liverpool face Brighton in the Premier League at Anfield. However, that does not necessarily mean that Bradley and Quansah will be unavailable against the Seagulls. Given their lack of minutes recently, they could be undergoing individual programmes.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott was spotted on the grass as continues to recover from a fractured foot. The attacking midfield won’t be available until after the international break later this month.

O’Connor posted on X: “Liverpool currently training ahead of the game against Brighton. Quansah and Bradley training separately from the group. Also saw Harvey Elliott back out on the grass but still not joining in full training.”