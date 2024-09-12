Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, left. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Caoimhin Kelleher has opened up further on his Liverpool future after the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caoimhin Kelleher has insisted that discussions with Liverpool need to take place over his future ‘in the coming months’.

The goalkeeper hinted at his frustration that the Reds opted to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia for £29 million in the summer transfer window. Kelleher is deputy to No.1 Alisson Becker at Anfield but believes the decision to recruit Mamardashvili - who has remained on loan at the Spanish club - shows Liverpool want to go down another direction rather than promote him to first choice when Alisson eventually departs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelleher has revealed several times that he wants to play on a regular basis. Meanwhile, the Reds turned down a reported £7 million offer plus Matt Turner from Nottingham Forest for the Republic of Ireland international.

Speaking at a press conference Eire duty before a 2-0 Nations League loss to Greece, Kelleher said: "Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like that's 100% my decision but at times it's not always in my hands," he added.

"It's been reported that Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. My ambition is clear that I think I'm good enough and I want to go out and prove it."

In the embargoed section of the press conference, Kelleher was then pressed on whether he could depart in the January transfer window. The Cork-born stopper, under contract at Liverpool until 2026, replied: “There were some bids rejected in the summer, I don’t know if that will get revisited in January. Those discussions need to be had in the coming months but for the next few months I will be committed to Liverpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelleher has made a total of 47 appearances for Liverpool, having been recruited from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015. Last season, he played a total of 26 times because of an injury to Alisson, the Reds’ involvement in the Europa League as well as helping win the second Carabao Cup of Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

While it can be difficult for second-choice goalkeepers to constantly stay sharp, Kelleher believes his professionalism means he can show his quality when required. He added: “I think I have always been confident in my ability to perform when given the opportunity. I always train to a high standard, I am always professional, prepare correctly whether I am playing or not.

“If you take those attributes, you’ll always have a good chance of playing, so I am always confident even if I am not playing regularly at club level, that I have the ability and I am capable enough of putting in good performances when I play.”