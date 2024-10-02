Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool face Bologna in the Champions League at Anfield.

Trey Nyoni has been omitted from Liverpool under-19s’ squad for today’s clash against their Bologna counterparts in the UEFA Youth League.

That suggests that the midfielder could be on first-team duty for Arne Slot’s side’s game against the Italian outfit in the Champions League at Anfield this evening (20.00 BST).

The Reds are permitted to name 12 substitutes in Europe’s elite club competition. As things stand, Liverpool have a total of 22 senior players available because of injuries to Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott. As a result, Nyoni could be set to experience his first Champions League night to ensure Liverpool fill their full complement of subs.

The 17-year-old, who signed from Leicester City last summer, is highly regarded. He impressed in pre-season and has regularly trained with the first team since. He was part of yesterday’s sessions at the AXA Training Centre, with Chiesa and Diogo Jota absence. Head coach Slot believes that Jota should be fine to feature after suffering a minor injury in last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Wolves.

As the under-19s face Bologna in the Youth League this afternoon at the AXA Training Centre, Nyoni has not been included in the official squad list. The England youth international captained Barry Lewtas’ side in a 0-0 draw against AC Milan last month.

The young Reds have added three fledgling talents to their squad to face Bologna in Josh Davidson, Kareem Ahmed and Joe Bradshaw. Ahmed fired a double in the under-18s’ 3-2 loss to Newcastle United last weekend.