Liverpool turn their attention to Toulouse in the Europa League after their win against Everton.

Liverpool under-21s were held to a 1-1 draw against Benfica in the Premier League International Cup yesterday.

Just a day after the 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby, three players involved in the first-team squad featured at the AXA Training Centre. Jarell Quansah and James McConnell both started the clash while Calum Scanlon was on the bench.

McConnell, who impressed during pre-season, notched Liverpool's equaliser in the 34th minute when he headed home to cancel out Filipe Cruz's fine long-range strike.

Quansah was replaced at half-time of the encounter - seemingly with one eye on Thursday's Europa League clash against Toulouse at Anfield. The England under-20 international has made significant headway this season and is regarded as fifth-choice centre-back. He’s made five appearances so far, including a full Premier League debut in the 3-1 win at Wolves last month.

Virgil van Dijk is likely to be handed a breather against French side Toulouse, while Joel Matip could replace Ibrahima Konate- who was fortunate not to have been sent off against Everton for two bookable offences. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez may deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side, which would leave a berth for Quansah in the heart of the rearguard.

Also coming off at the interval against Benfica was Luke Chambers, who was replaced by Scanlon. The versatile left-footed defender has an opportunity with Andy Robertson sidelined for up to three months with a shoulder injury.

Chambers would likely have been on the bench against Everton only for having rolled his ankle while away with England under-20s during the international break. He trained on the eve of the Merseyside derby but was seemingly not ready for first-team involvement.

Kostas Tsimikas is now Liverpool's first choice at left-back but he could be given a rest with an eye on the Nottingham Forest clash to come on Sunday. The Greece international was withdrawn in the second half against Everton amid a mixed performance.

Chambers, 19, made his Reds debut off the bench in a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory against Leicester City last month. He also had a highly fruitful spell on loan at Kilmarnock during the second half of last season, making a total of 16 appearances to help the club avoid Scottish Premiership relegation. Now Chambers could be in line to make his full debut for the club he’s been at since the age of six.