Liverpool have the chance to move in the next round of the Europa League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool under-21s exited the Lancashire Senior Cup at the hands of Burnley.

The young Reds suffered a 3-1 loss against the Clarets at the County FA's Leyland headquarters. on Tuesday evening. Lewis Koumas netted for Barry Lewtas' side but Burnely, inspired by a double from France under-21s international Han-Noah Massengo, earned a deserved their victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool fielded a youthful side, however, which suggests that several of their fledgling talents will be involved in Thursday night's Europa League Group E encounter against LASK Linz at Anfield.

Missing from under-21s duty included Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon and James McConnell. All three have made debuts this season, with Chambers starting the 5-1 victory over Toulouse last month. The England under-20 international could again be in line to feature from the outset and hand a rest to Kostas Tsimikas as Andy Robertson continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Interestingly, Conor Bradley did not play against Burnley. The right-back thrived on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season and was in Jurgen Klopp's pre-season plans before suffering a stress fracture to the back. Bradley has been in full training and Klopp admitted that Liverpool need to get the Northern Ireland international minutes in the under-21s. However, the fact that he did not feature for Lewtas' troops suggests he could play some sort of part against LASK.

Kaide Gordon is another on the comeback trail from injury. He missed the entire 2022-23 campaign because of a pelvic issue and Liverpool have not rushed the winger back to fitness. Gordon has made three appearances so far for the under-21s this season and he was also on the bench for the 2-1 away loss to Toulouse earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Alisson Becker expected to miss out after suffering a suspected hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City, coupled with Adrian not being registered in the Reds' squad for the Europa League group stage, a rookie goalkeeper is expected to be on the bench to provide cover for Caoimhin Kelleher. Vitezslav Jaros, Fabian Mrozek and Marcelo Pitaluga are the options, with Oscar Kelly playing against Burnley.