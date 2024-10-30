Liverpool face Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the AMEX Stadium.

Arne Slot has all-but confirmed that Wataru Endo will start in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Brighton.

The midfielder has found himself down the pecking order this season, with Ryan Gravenberch being preferred in the number-six role. As a result, Endo has yet to feature from the outset in the Premier League - having been a regular last campaign following his arrival from Stuttgart.

But the Japan international displayed his experience help Liverpool see out a 2-2 draw against fellow Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal last weekend, as well as a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Slot has been highly impressed with Endo’s attitude despite his lack of opportunities. And he looks highly likely to feature from the outset when the Reds face Brighton at the AMEX Stadium tonight.

The Liverpool head coach said: “I think Wata is one of the players that might be in the line-up [tomorrow] because the season is going to be so long and we will need him during the season. Therefore, once in a while he needs this playing time as well.

“Fortunately, he has this playing time with the national team, but it helps if he once in a while gets a game with us again. I really liked him against West Ham and what I admire about him, what I respect about him, is his personality because two times he had to come in five minutes before the end and in my managerial career I sometimes have seen that players who, if they come in five minutes before the end, they come in with a face like this and play like that. But every time when we need him – even if it's for five minutes – he shows up for the team, for his teammates and for himself. Also for that reason, he deserves to play tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Jarell Quansah has spoken to Liverpool’s media team before the Brighton encounter - which is a strong hint that he will start. The centre-back is another who has had to be patient this term after enjoying a breakthrough 2023-24 season. The form of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate means that Qunasah has made only two appearances so far.

“Obviously it's a good way to show how good you are and show him what you're capable of,” the England under-21 international said. “It's just building minutes again and building more and more experience for the future.

“We're always prepared for every game we play. We go to attack every game and want to win it. I've played against Brighton before and they play really good footy. It'll be a tough game regardless. They've got a lot of great football players and have shown this season that they can really rip teams apart. It's always tough. They have really bright players up front and great attacking talent. We'll have to be on our game to keep them quiet.”