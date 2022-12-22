Liverpool early teams news as the under-18s are in FA Youth Cup action against bournemouth.

Liverpool winger Ben Doak. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool under-18s face AFC Bournemouth in the FA Youth Cup third round this afternoon (14.00 GMT).

The young Reds’ team has been announced - and it provides a hint for who will be involved when Jurgen Klopp’s side face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup tonight.

For the Youth Cup trip to Bournemouth, Liverpool have not included three players who are eligible to feature.

Ben Doak, Bobby Clark and Stefan Bajcetic are all able to play in the competition - but are not present at the Vitality Stadium.

That suggests that the trio will be involved against City, having also been part of the training camp in Dubai.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, assistant manager Pep Lijnders waxed lyrical about all three youngsters.

Liverpool under-18s: Hewitson; Davidson, Scanlon, Miles, Lucky; Laffey, Pilling; Kelly, Danns, Gift, Young.