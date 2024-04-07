Wataru Endo appears primed to return to Liverpool’s squad for today’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The Reds have been demoted to second spot after Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brighton. Meanwhile, Manchester City are level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s side after a 4-2 triumph against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool head to face bitter rivals United aiming to return to the summit of the table, having earned a 3-1 win over Sheffield United earlier this week. However, key midfielder Endo was absent against the Blades with a knock. Klopp revealed after the success that he expects the Japan international to be involved at Old Trafford.

Bobby Clark, who has made 12 appearances this season, was on the bench against Sheffield United. But the 19-year-old was back down with under-21s as they face Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

The young Reds suffered a 1-0 loss against Riversiders. Clark played for an entire 90 minutes, which means he won’t be involved against United - and that suggests that Endo will.