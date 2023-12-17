Ben Doak features for Liverpool under-21s against Chelsea.

The 18-year-old drops down to the young Reds' side this afternoon after starting in the 2-1 loss to Union SG in the Europa League earlier this week. That means Doak won't be involved for Jurgen Klopp's side as they welcome Manchester United to Anfield later today (16.30 GMT).

However, Kaide Gordon does not play for the under-21s. The 19-year-old winger made his first senior appearance in 23 months against Union and was one of Liverpool's better performers in a lacklustre display. That could mean that Gordon is on the bench against United, having overcome a pelvic injury that ruled him out for the entire 2022-23 campaign.

