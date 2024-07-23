Liverpool duo omitted from pre-season tour because of injury as initial 28-man squad confirmed
Liverpool have confirmed their initial squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.
The Reds jet off Stateside today and will play friendlies against Real Betis, Manchester United and Arsenal.
Arne Slot has named an initial 28-man squad for his maiden tour as head coach. Included are senior players Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher.
The likes of Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Alexis MacAllister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez will link-up with their team-mates later in the summer having been on Euro 2024 and Copa America duty.
However, Liverpool have omitted two fledgling players in Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns. Clark continues his recovery from an injury that ruled him out of the end of last season. Danns, meanwhile, has a back issue. Both featured off the bench in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
Full Liverpool squad
Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies.
Defenders: Bradley, Quansah, Van den Berg, Phillips, Nallo, Robertson, Tsimikas, Chambers, Beck.
Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni, Stephenson.
Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Blair.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.