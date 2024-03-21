Liverpool and their rivals are currently on international break, with Jurgen Klopp getting the chance to carefully craft his side's final title push. There will be no further break between next week's return and the end of the season, making the next week or so crucial.

The Reds are currently just goal difference behind Arsenal, but the Gunners have to play fellow title hopefuls Manchester City after the break. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Murillo 'interest'

Liverpool are said to be interested in a current Premier League star. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Reds are interested in Nottingham Forest star Murillo, who has been one of the few bright sparks for Nuno Espirito Santo's men this season.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona are also reportedly interested. The defender is only 21 years of age, and already with Premier League experience, he is seen as an attractive option ahead of this summer. Liverpool could do with more depth at centre-back, and Murillo could be a long-term option given his age.

Neves latest

Liverpool are also being linked with a move for Benfica star João Neves ahead of what will be an intriguing summer for the club. O Jogo have reported that there is serious interest in the 19-year-old midfielder, who is represented by Jorge Mendes, this summer.