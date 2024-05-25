Liverpool enter race 'in last few hours' to sign one of most sought-after defenders in Europe - reports
Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Lille defender Leny Yoro.
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Reds have entered the race ‘forcefully’ to sign one of the ‘most sought-after’ players in Europe.
Yoro has enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 season after becoming a regular for Lille. The centre-back made a total of 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals, as he helped Les Dogues finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League. As a result, his eye-catching performances saw him named in France’s equivalent of the PFA Team of the Year - despite only being 18.
It’s hardly a surprise that Yoro is in demand heading into the summer transfer window. Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly potential suitors. But it is claimed that only in the past few hours that Liverpool have made their interest aware.
Yoro has only a year remaining on his Lille contract so they could look to cash in rather than risk losing the France youth international on a free transfer next summer.
The Reds are believed to be in the market for a new central defender during Arne Slot’s first summer as head coach. Joel Matip departed the club at the end of his contract, while captain Virgil van Dijk is about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal.
Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez are the other options at Anfield, although the latter operating primarily as a full-back during the season. Liverpool also have Sepp van den Berg returning after his loan spell at Mainz, although the German club reportedly have an option to make that deal permanent.
