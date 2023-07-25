Register
Liverpool €30m midfield target has ‘one detail to settle’ to complete transfer to rivals

Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with Liverpool but Manchester United may win the race for the midfielder.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:02 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 08:34 BST

Liverpool linked-midfield Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly agreed to join a fierce Premier League rival.

The Reds are set to re-enter the transfer market to sign a third engine-room operator after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were recruited for a combined £95 million.

With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both edging towards departures to respective Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad, Jurgen Klopp will need at least one fresh face to replenish his options in the middle of the park.

A host of names have been linked with possible moves to Anfield - with Amrabat being one of them. The Fiorentina man caught the eye at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as he was the lynchpin of the Morocco side that went against the odds to reach the semi-finals.

However, Manchester United have also reportedly been tracking Amrabat. And it is reported by Moroccan journalist Izem Anass that the Red Devils have agreed to sign the 26-year-old. He wrote on Twitter (translated from French): “Sofyan Amrabat joins Manchester United. There’s just one more detail to settle and the deal will be 100% good for Amrabat.”

Meanwhile, Florence-based newspaper La Nazione (via Sport Witness) has claimed that United are the only club making ‘concrete moves’ for Amrabat and that they are just €3-5 million short of Fiorentina’s €30 million valuation.

The likes of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Bayern Munich duo Ryan Gravenberch and Joshua Kimmich have also been linked with Liverpool.

