Liverpool moved top of the Premier League table on Tuesday night as they recorded a 2-0 win at Burnley but the victory was not without it's share of VAR controversy, something Liverpool have become somewhat accustomed to this season.

Darwin Nunez fired in the opener after six minutes with a precise finish from outside the penalty area. Cody Gakpo thought he had doubled the lead when he hammered home before half time but Nunez was penalised for a foul, much to the striker's shock as despite replays showing little to no contact, VAR opted not to intervene. Stockley Park did get involved when Harvey Elliot fired past James Trafford in the second half but the goal was ruled out after Mohamed Salah was in an offside position and adjudged to be in the eyeline of the Burnley goalkeeper.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said afterwards: "Only somebody who has never played football can make this an offside. But again, they will tell us in the end, 'It's an offside situation', or whatever." Diogo Jota would wrap the game up late on after making his return from injury. The incidents follow Merseyside rivals Everton having a goal controversially ruled out against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend. The Toffees are back in action on Wednesday night against Manchester City at Goodison Park.

Following the latest involvements from VAR, Liverpool World looks at how the Premier League table so far might shape up without the involvment of the technology. Factoring in goals disallowed or awarded, including via penalties, here's how the table might stand at the midway point.

