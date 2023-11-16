It is often said that speed kills teams in sport and that certainly applies in football - particularly in the Premier League where pace and acceleration can be used to unlock a tight defence or create a chance to score a goal through a counter attack.

Some of the most talented attackers in the league such as Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka are all blessed with exceptional speed but it can also be a key asset at the other end of the field as well as we have seen from pacey defenders such as Kyle Walker and Reece James.

But which footballers make up the fastest combined XI in the Premier League this season? Liverpool World has teamed up with Opta experts from Squawka Sport to assess the quickest starting XI in the league so far based on km/h.

1 . GK: Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) Top speed: 35.1 km/h (Getty Images)

2 . Rb: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Top speed: 35.3 km/h (Getty Images)

3 . CB: Dara O'Shea (Burnley) Top speed: 36.7 Km/h (Getty Images)