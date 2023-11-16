Liverpool & Everton stars named in 'quickest' Premier League XI this season alongside Newcastle man - gallery
The fastest Premier League XI this season features players from Everton, Liverpool, Chelsea and rivals
It is often said that speed kills teams in sport and that certainly applies in football - particularly in the Premier League where pace and acceleration can be used to unlock a tight defence or create a chance to score a goal through a counter attack.
Some of the most talented attackers in the league such as Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka are all blessed with exceptional speed but it can also be a key asset at the other end of the field as well as we have seen from pacey defenders such as Kyle Walker and Reece James.
But which footballers make up the fastest combined XI in the Premier League this season? Liverpool World has teamed up with Opta experts from Squawka Sport to assess the quickest starting XI in the league so far based on km/h.