Register
BREAKING

Liverpool & Everton stars named in 'quickest' Premier League XI this season alongside Newcastle man - gallery

The fastest Premier League XI this season features players from Everton, Liverpool, Chelsea and rivals

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 16th Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 18:07 GMT

It is often said that speed kills teams in sport and that certainly applies in football - particularly in the Premier League where pace and acceleration can be used to unlock a tight defence or create a chance to score a goal through a counter attack.

Some of the most talented attackers in the league such as Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka are all blessed with exceptional speed but it can also be a key asset at the other end of the field as well as we have seen from pacey defenders such as Kyle Walker and Reece James.

But which footballers make up the fastest combined XI in the Premier League this season? Liverpool World has teamed up with Opta experts from Squawka Sport to assess the quickest starting XI in the league so far based on km/h.

Top speed: 35.1 km/h (Getty Images)

1. GK: Robert Sanchez (Chelsea)

Top speed: 35.1 km/h (Getty Images)

Top speed: 35.3 km/h (Getty Images)

2. Rb: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Top speed: 35.3 km/h (Getty Images)

Top speed: 36.7 Km/h (Getty Images)

3. CB: Dara O'Shea (Burnley)

Top speed: 36.7 Km/h (Getty Images)

Top speed: 35.5 km/h (Getty Images)

4. CB: Micky Van de Ven (Tottenham)

Top speed: 35.5 km/h (Getty Images)

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueFootballChelseaArsenal