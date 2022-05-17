Liverpool can put the pressure on Manchester City heading into the final day of the Premier League season with a win at Southampton tonight.

The Reds sit four points behind City in what’s been another thrilling title race throughout the campaign.

After Liverpool claimed the FA Cup when defeating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp somewhat conceded his side’s chances of achieving an unprecedented quadruple were over.

But with Man City being held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham the following day, the Reds can move within one point before the final round of fixtures this weekend.

However, Klopp’s wary how much the 120 minutes of action against Chelsea will have taken out of his players.

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk have already been confirmed as absentees because of injury.

With Liverpool certain to make changes, here’s how we think they will line-up against Southampton at St Mary’s.

1. GK - Alisson Becker May be one of the few players who survive from Wembley. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

2. RB - James Milner Came off the bench in the FA Cup final in central midfield. However, the versatile Milner could slot in on the right-hand side of defence to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a rest. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Only featured in extra-time for the injured van Dijk so makes complete sense to start Matip. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

4. Joe Gomez A fairly frustrating season for Gomez and he’s played at right-back when he has featured of late. But Ibou Konate played 120 minutes at Wembley and may need a breather, so Gomez could start in his preferred central role. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images