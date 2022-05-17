Liverpool can put the pressure on Manchester City heading into the final day of the Premier League season with a win at Southampton tonight.
The Reds sit four points behind City in what’s been another thrilling title race throughout the campaign.
After Liverpool claimed the FA Cup when defeating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp somewhat conceded his side’s chances of achieving an unprecedented quadruple were over.
But with Man City being held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham the following day, the Reds can move within one point before the final round of fixtures this weekend.
However, Klopp’s wary how much the 120 minutes of action against Chelsea will have taken out of his players.
Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk have already been confirmed as absentees because of injury.
With Liverpool certain to make changes, here’s how we think they will line-up against Southampton at St Mary’s.