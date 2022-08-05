Liverpool start the 2022-23 Premier League season against Fulham and here’s the predicted team Jurgen Klopp will name.

Liverpool open their 2022-23 Premier League season with a trip to Fulham on Saturday (12.30 BST).

After missing out on the title by just a point to Manchester City last term, the Reds will be determined to get off to a strong start as they bid for a second top-flight crown in four campaigns.

Jurgen Klopp will be pleased with how the summer fared for Liverpool.

Although the Reds lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, they’ve recruited Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

In addition, Mo Salah was tied down to a new contract after a protracted saga. He committed his future until 2025, while Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota have penned fresh terms.

Liverpool head into the Fulham clash on the back of winning the Community Shield last weekend with a 3-1 triumph over Man City.

That will fill Klopp with plenty of confidence, although he has expressed some concern with the current injury situation.

Ramsay, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher have all been ruled out.

1. GK - Alisson Becker The No.1 goalkeeper is set to return from injury and go straight between the posts. Photo: Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Netted the opener in the Community Shield. Now will be looking to start the league campaign in the same manner. Photo: Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Started the Community Shield and set to keep his place with Konate absent. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Shackled Erling Haaland last week - now will have to keep nullify Aleksandar Mitrović. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images