How Liverpool are predicted to line-up againast Napoli in the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool play their final Champions League Group A match when they welcome Napoli to Anfield tonight (20.00 BST).

The fixture is effectively a dead rubber, with both sides already qualifying for the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

But top spot in the group is available if the Reds can better the sobering 4-1 loss they suffered in Naples earlier this season.

More importantly, Jurgen Klopp wants his side to bounce back to form after losing 2-1 to Leeds United last weekend - leaving them ninth in the Premier League table.

The Liverpool manager has insisted that he doesn’t expect to make too many changes to his side in a bid to build momentum.

But Klopp does have some selection decisions to make against Napoli. Ibrahima Konate is now available to start once again, while Calvin Ramsay is back in first-team contention having played three times for the under-21s.

Advertisement