Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he expects Adrian to stay at Liverpool beyond the summer.

The goalkeeper is third choice in the Anfield pecking order behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Adrian joined the Reds from West Ham United in 2019 and has helped Liverpool win the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. He's out of contract at the end of the season, having made just two appearances in as many campaigns.

The Reds have confirmed that Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all depart this summer. However, Liverpool are in talks with Adrian about a new contract - and Klopp believes the Spaniard will stay.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Aston Villa, Klopp said: "Adrian, if we don't say goodbye [already] what would that mean? That he probably stays, but if there is nothing in the papers then it is not decided yet finally.