Liverpool eye Bundesliga striker with other clubs ‘keen’ on midfield target.

Liverpool return to Premier League action following the World Cup break later this month. The Reds are currently 6th in the table after 14 games.

Their first match back is a Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City on 22nd December. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Midfielder reflects on loan switch

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson was given the green light to join Aberdeen on the final day of the last transfer window. He has admitted signing 24 hours before being thrown in the deep end for his debut helped him settle in. The 21-year-old has said, as per AberdeenLive: “It helped me so much. I got to Aberdeen the night before and didn’t leave until 11, 12 o’clock and I just remember the gaffer ringing me saying he wants me on the bench for that game.

“I thought they’d just let me see what the league’s like, next thing you know 15 minutes in I’m coming on and I just thought do the simple things well and play my game and show the fans a glimpse of what I am.”

Striker on radar

Jurgen Klopp could potentially raid his former club Borussia Dortmund for striker Youssoufa Moukoko. That’s according to a report by The Times, who claim the Reds are in the ‘chase’ to land the Germany international. Rivals Chelsea and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old.

Midfielder latest